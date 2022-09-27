These Hout Bay areas will be without water on Thursday

Durban - At least six areas will be without water on Thursday while the City undertakes maintenance repairs at the Hout Bay reservoir. In a statement earlier, councillor Zahid Badroodien said the water supply from the Constantia Nek reservoir which feeds the Hout Bay reservoir will be shut down between 8.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday.

"This work will effectively result in the improvement of the City’s firefighting capability in the Imizamo Yethu area, as it will enhance the pressure to the fire hydrant network there," he said. Badroodien explained that careful consideration had gone into the planning of this work to minimise the impact to the affected residents as far as possible, given the time constraints. "The Hout Bay reservoir will be topped up in advance to reduce inconvenience and the maintenance team will ensure that the work is completed in the shortest possible time. This will enable the maintenance crew to safely cut in a T-connection on the 300mm diameter water main to the Hout Bay reservoir," he said.

Affected areas: Riverside Terraces Whittler’s Way Hughenden Way Park Avenue Ruyterplaats bottom of Mount Rhodes Badroodien said tankers will roam between Park Avenue and Ruyterplaats and a standpipe will be placed outside 37 Mount Rhodes Drive to provide water for domestic consumption. Residents are advised to bring their own clean containers. "Residents are kindly requested to store water upfront in clean sealed containers for domestic use during this period and to keep their taps closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored," he said.

