‘They always helped him and that’s what hurts me the most’, says brother of woman stabbed to death alongside 2yr-old daughter

Cape Town - The family of a slain mother and daughter who were murdered on Valentine’s Day said they may never get over the loss of their loved ones. Annemique Manho, 32, and two-year-old Almenique were viciously murdered in their home on Monday in Melkhoutfontein near Still Bay in the Hessequa area.

Speaking to IOL, Annemique’s brother, Gurdwin Kleinhans, 29, said the death has hit the close-knit family hard. “This has hit everyone really hard. She was deeply loved in the family. Annemique was the one everyone (including extended family) couldn’t wait to see. “Our family is broken. I don’t know if we will ever get over this,” he said.

Gurdwin Kleinhans and his sister, Annemique Manho were very close and her death has left a void. Photo: supplied Being the eldest of the two, Annemique is described as a loving person who loved her family beyond borders, a people’s person, willing to help and assist any and everyone. Kleinhans told IOL it was not only his family hurting but the entire community. “We are a close-knit community, and everyone knows everyone. Something like this has never happened before that someone gets murdered in this brutal manner. The community is reeling in shock,” Kleinhans said.

Annemique and Almenique were found viciously murdered on Monday in their family home, and their bodies were discovered by her husband, a teacher at a local school and her nine-year-old son. Annemique was found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds, and Almenique was found in a bath of water. Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Tuesday for the double murder.

Kleinhans said what hurt the most was that his sister and niece knew their suspected killer. The Kleinhans family were extremely close and the loss of their daughter have hit them hard. L-R: Gurdwin, father Gert, mother Marietjie and Annemique. Photo: supplied Westville Carelse, 32, the man accused of murders, is related to the victims. “We all know him. We grew up together. He is her sister-in-law’s son.

“My sister was so good to him. Even though she knew he was a drug user, they always tried helping him. “He used to work around their house and did some building renovations. “They always helped him, and that’s what hurts me the most,” Kleinhans said sadly.

Kleinhans and his sister were extremely close, and he said his niece, Almenique, may only have been two years old, but she was extremely intelligent and advanced for her age. He told IOL his sister, who was a housewife, was probably cleaning the house when she was viciously attacked. Two-year-old Almenique was described as an intelligent little girl. Photo: supplied “We initially thought they were going to bathe as Almenique was found in the bath. However, we knew my sister always threw in bubble bath for her daughter. So he actually threw clean water into the bath to drown her.

“To see her, to see how her arms were stretching out for help was heartbreaking. “My sister was a fighter, and one could see this by all the wounds to her back. “That scum left so much evidence there, a hammer, plank, nails, and he even cleaned the knife.

“When I close my eyes, I see them. The scene,” Kleinhans said. He said, on the fateful day, he was headed to see his sister and said should he have seen Carelse, he would probably have killed him. Carelse made his first court appearance in the Albertinia Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of two counts of murder.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said he is charged with two counts of murder. “Westville Carelse is charged with two counts of murder. He is charged with the murder of Annemique Manho, who was hit with a brick, a hammer and a plank on the head. “Her two-year-old daughter, Almenique, was drowned in the bath.