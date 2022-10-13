Johannesburg – Two gang members aged 27 and 30 were sentenced to three life terms each on Thursday by the Robertson Regional Court for raping a 19-year-old woman Edmund Plaatjies, a member of the 28s gang, and Elvin Jantjies, a member of the Junior Cisko Yankies gang, were convicted of three counts of rape each and they were also declared to be unfit to possess firearms.

Western Cape NPA regional communications manager Eric Ntabazalila said: “The Robertson Regional Court sentenced the two accused to three life terms each, declared them unfit to possess firearms and ordered the prosecutor to inform the victim of her rights to make representations to the Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services when the accused are considered for parole or correctional supervision. “The court further ordered an immediate search and seizure of all firearms, ammunition, competency certificates, licences, permits, and authorisations issued to the accused.” Prosecutor Elton Willemse told the court that “the accused found a 19-year-old woman standing outside while attending a social gathering with friends and her child in Silverstrand, Robertson.

“She knew both. They dragged her to the vineyards where they took turns raping her. They restrained her by slapping and hitting her with fists on her face. She was left with multiple abrasions on her face, arms, and hands, lacerations on the lower lip and bruises.” The victim impact report compiled by Estelle Adams indicated that she was left shocked as she knew both men, and did not expect them to rape her. The victim is said to have also experienced nightmares and flashbacks of the incident and has become fearful of men. She still does not like men and feels uncomfortable in their presence. She knew her life would never be the same after the incident. During his arguments in court, Willemse painted a picture of men who lacked remorse or regret for their actions, the men also believed that they were innocent and did not take responsibility for their heinous crimes.

Willemse told the court that “Plaatjies, 30, is a member of the 28s gang and a ‘magistrate’ in prison who hands down sentences to other members when they go astray. He has previous convictions and sentences for culpable homicide and attempted rape.” Willemse added: “Jantjies, 27, was a member of the Junior Cisko Yankies gang and became a member of the 26 gang after his incarceration. He has previous convictions of drug use and use of a vehicle without an owner’s consent committed in 2016.” The prosecutor also argued that Plaatjies’ past transgressions did not serve as an effective deterrent as he committed these offences only 10 months after his parole on September 19, 2016.

“He committed two previous offences of attempted rape about four years apart and it could therefore be held that he has a propensity to commit sexual offences. “He suggested to Jantjies that they kill the victim and threatened to kill her and her child if she told anyone about what happened to her. The community needs to be protected from his violent tendencies and the only way is through a custodial sentence,” said Willemse. Jantjies was said to be equally responsible for the pain and suffering that the victim had to endure, as he was actively involved in grabbing her, dragging her into the vineyards, assaulting her, restraining and raping her.

“Jantjies was in a relationship with the victim’s stepmother and had a moral obligation to protect her from harm. He acted in total disregard for her well-being, and due to the severity of the offence, he too needs to be removed from society, by imposing a custodial sentence,” argued Willemse. After careful consideration the court agreed with the strong arguments of the prosecutor and sentenced the accused to all the preferred sentences. Commenting following the sentence, Willemse said: “The message will hopefully reverberate throughout the Bree Langeberg region, and even beyond, that gender-based violence is a priority for the justice cluster.

“Dire consequences await those who rape and assault our mothers and daughters in our communities. We remain committed to fully prosecute culprits of these vulgar and senseless acts of violence to the full extent of the law and empower people who report these crimes.” Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, commended the prosecution and investigation teams on the commendable work they have done, to secure the plausible sentences and orders handed down by the court. “I agree with the sentiments shared by the prosecutor, and I want to add that we will continue to vigorously prosecute the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide as it encroaches on the right to dignity,” said Bell.