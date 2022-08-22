Thieves steal over R30 000 worth of items from Cape Flats church

Cape Town - A Cape Flats church is trying to recover after a burglary and theft of multiple items. The Father’s House church in Groenberg Road, Heideveld on the Cape Flats now has to raise over R30 000 to get back on track.

A week ago the church was burgled by suspects who stole items such as batteries, mics, USB cables, aux cable, cables and a projector. Speaking to IOL on Monday, the officiating pastor, Gaylaynne Arends who has been at the church since 2006 said they were trying to recover after this heavy blow. The costs of items stolen have been estimated to be R30 000.

The thieves removed a bar from the burglar bars to gain entry into the church. Photo: supplied “This is not the first burglary. Last year the church was also burgled and it came with a big damage of more than R50 000. “It is sad that a church in the community is burgled and it is not easy to purchase the items which were stolen. The church has insurance but the items were not insured so we will now have to raise the funds now. “It’s actually painful to say churches are being burgled,” Pastor Arends said.

He said another church in the community was burgled last week as well and this crime where churches are targeted is “something common”. Bags of clothes that were to be donated to the less fortunate were also stolen. The perpetrators also ripped out the church’s alarm system, but forgot it behind.

The alarm system was found stuffed in a bag. The church currently has to beef up security – again. “The burglars gained entry to the church from a side window right next to the kitchen. It seems they removed one of the burglar bars and entered and exited through there.

“The person must have been thin to pass through there. “Every time they hit us we have to strengthen our security but they keep finding new ways,” he said. However, Pastor Arends said this had not broken the spirit of congregants.

“The burglary is discouraging but we do not need these items to do the work of the Lord. These items are things that aid us, yes, but without them, the church will still stand,” he added. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a case of housebreaking and theft was being investigated. “No arrest has been made as yet.