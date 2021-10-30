Thinking of going to the beach this weekend? This is what the weather services says

There is a famous saying in Cape Town that goes: “What must I wear today? Yes.” I am kidding. It’s not a phrase. I stole that from a meme. Capetonians have been having crazy weather this week. One minute the sun is out and you want to live your best life on the beach but the next, it’s raining. So, if you have plans this weekend, take note of the weather and remember to bring a jacket.

SAWS (South African Weather Service) said in a statement, overall weather conditions are expected to be mostly sunny, with warm to hot temperatures. In the western parts, a cold front will result in cooler temperatures with wet and windy conditions. In Gauteng, it is expected to be partly cloudy and warm, in Mpumalanga, partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld, in Limpopo, fine and warm to hot, in the North West Province, fine and warm, in Free State, fine and warm and in Northern Cape, it is expected to be cloudy and cool in the west with rain showers, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm. In Western Cape, it is expected to be cloudy and cool in the west with showers along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm.