Sekunjalo Independent Media's Takudzwa Hove Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU) has issued a warning on the court action to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), saying there could be a third force at play. ICTU spokesperson Thabang Mothelo said in a statement on Friday that it was questionable for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to rush to court when there was still an outstanding report from the Mpati Commission of Inquiry.

The commission has not tabled its report into the PIC.

Mothelo said the PIC should wait for the commission to conclude its work before any decision can be taken, adding that the liquidation of SIM would lead to job losses.

“Besides this court battle alone, the union views this battle in a broader context which seems to suggest that it is well-orchestrated, motivated by sinister motives by the third force,” said Mothelo.