Third person dies during home invasions in less than a week in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have their hands full as a third person has been found dead in their home after an alleged home invasion. In the latest incident, police are searching for suspect/s who allegedly murdered a 68-year-old woman in her home on Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the incident in Garden Street in Elsies River is under investigation. He said, upon their arrival at the scene, officers found the body of an unknown woman inside the house. Swartbooi said the woman was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

It is not clear at this stage how she was killed. According to Swartbooi, the suspect/s fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. Anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and can request to remain anonymous.

This murder follows the murder of two young men on Thursday, September 9, in Mawisa Street in Lingelethu. Three suspects are alleged to have stormed the house and fired multiple gunshots. An 18-year-old Rhodes High School pupil died on the scene, while a 21-year-old man believed to be his relative was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Lingelethu police are investigating two cases of murder. Swartbooi said the incident occurred at about 8pm. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

Swartbooi said he was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “A 21-year-old male who sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he was declared deceased upon arrival. “Three unknown armed suspects fled the scene with valuables and are yet to be arrested,” he said.