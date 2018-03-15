Fish Hoek - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a cyclist who was stabbed to death while riding in Sun Valley near Fish Hoek, police confirmed on Thursday .

Two men were arrested earlier this week for being in possession of a mountain bike belonging to the 68-year-old cyclist.

One man was arrested for being in possession of Ian Macpherson’s bicycle and the other for being in possession of his cellphone.

The two items were stolen during the alleged robbery.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut in a statement confirmed the arrest of a third suspect in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ: Cyclist, 68, killed in Fish Hoek

"A third suspect was arrested for murder... the suspect who is in his twenties, was apprehended in Philippi, and once he has been charged, will make a court appearance in Simons Town on a charge of murder," Traut said.

IOL