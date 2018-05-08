Picture: Facebook

Slippers, chocolate, jewellery or even breakfast in bed, these gifts are usually the go-to's for Mother's Day. And as the day the draws near, shops are going into overdrive to entice sons and daughters to splurge.

One display at a Checkers store in Paarl had the expected floral posters, but the merchandise ruffled a few feathers.

Customers did not take kindly to the suggestion that cleaning products like dishwashing liquid and bleach were ideal gifts, and vented their frustration on social media.

The retail giant issued an official apology saying "The store was moving a Mother’s Day display from the back to the front of the store ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday. The merchandise was moved and the posters were only moved afterwards".

It also shared a picture of what the display was supposed to look like.

