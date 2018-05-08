Slippers, chocolate, jewellery or even breakfast in bed, these gifts are usually the go-to's for Mother's Day. And as the day the draws near, shops are going into overdrive to entice sons and daughters to splurge.

One display at a Checkers store in Paarl had the expected floral posters, but the merchandise ruffled a few feathers.

Customers did not take kindly to the suggestion that cleaning products like dishwashing liquid and bleach were ideal gifts, and vented their frustration on social media.

😭😭😭 Checkers has no respect! Is Mom meant to be spring cleaning on Mothers Day? pic.twitter.com/03TvYlvE3Q — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 8, 2018

So @CheckersSA think that Mothers should spend their special day cleaning on Mothers Day! #mothersday2018 #checkers pic.twitter.com/2Z1mBemvlC — Linda Ferns (@Lindaferns) May 9, 2018

The retail giant issued an official apology saying "The store was moving a Mother’s Day display from the back to the front of the store ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday. The merchandise was moved and the posters were only moved afterwards".

It also shared a picture of what the display was supposed to look like.

Oh dear, this is not what our Mother's Day display should look like. We will rectify this as soon as the correct branch is identified. Please see the promotion here https://t.co/aaPAgglju0 This is what our display should look like 👇 pic.twitter.com/jmOpZWQlMc — Checkers (@CheckersSA) May 8, 2018

IOL