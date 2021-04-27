This is how Cape Town is making it easier for residents to register for the Covid vaccine

DURBAN - Persons, for who data and connectivity is a barrier to registration, can utilise the City’s wifi-enabled public facilities and 55 wifi enabled libraries to register on EVDS using their own devices.

According to City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, they are making vaccine registration for elderly residents easier with access to internet connectivity and wifi.

The national vaccine registration portal opened for residents over 60 last week.

"While the electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) is now open for elderly residents, the City is cognisant of the barriers that exist. Many of our elderly do not have internet-enabled devices, while the registration process may seem cumbersome and confusing. To help ensure equitable access to the vaccine, we encourage registration using the City’s facilities and especially our libraries," he said.

Badroodien said each person registering will require an ID number and a cell phone number where they can receive details of their appointment.

"We want to invite community groups, including neighbourhood watches and Women for Change, to utilise these sites to register vulnerable persons, on the understanding that they will arrange for ongoing communication with those registered regarding appointment times.

"It took our collective effort and sacrifice to flatten the curve and keep transmission as low as possible. The City has engaged with the Western Cape Government and National Department of Health regarding the need for enabling communal registration for those who do not have access to cell phones. In the meantime, we are doing what we can to ensure that the most vulnerable can register for the vaccine should they want to and it will again require a consolidated effort," he said.

The City is currently investigating further interventions, which could assist in easing registration and once confirmed, these will be communicated.

"It is World Immunisation Week and it is only fitting that we make residents aware of the services available to them. I want to remind parents that clinics are open for all childhood immunisations and not to let these necessary visits pass by. Vaccines protect against diseases that can be fatal and delay development in children. It has helped to eradicate debilitating and fatal diseases like polio and smallpox, which cost millions of lives. Vaccines are not a magical weapon, but they help us progress and safeguard those who are most vulnerable," Badroodien said.

He cautioned residents to continue with Covid-19 health protocols.

"Wear a mask in public, sanitise and wash your hands often. Together we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe," he said.

IOL