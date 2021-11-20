This is how much ’going off the grid’ really costs

WITH load shedding disrupting our daily lives, many of us are looking for alternative sources of energy. There has also been a rise in interest about “going off the grid”. But what does this mean and how much does it cost to “go off the grid“? Solar lighting

There is a wide range of solar-powered lighting on the market right now. These range from spotlights/security lights to solar lanterns, garden lighting and even pool lights. There is no cost to recharge them and many are set and forget, meaning all you have to do is set it and it will come on automatically after sundown. You can buy this 2 pack SQI 25 Led Solar Powered LED Wall Light Set at Loot.co.za

Gas stove We usually try to prepare food before the power goes off but sometimes load shedding comes unannounced and we make do with what we have. There are many different options available to us. You can opt for portable table-top one or two-plate gas cooker, or if you can afford it, a large gas hob. Going from electrical to gas will also help in reducing the electricity bill.

Gas geyser Currently, load shedding is not long enough to cool the water of your geyser. However, it will go a long way to start considering long-term solutions such as a gas geyser. It is cheaper to run than an electric one and offers instant heat. Generator

Generators are expensive but it is worth getting if you are able to afford it. If possible, invest in a generator is a great way to make power outages less of a pain. A small generator can cost you about R2 000 and they can go up to about R10 000, depending on the size and the wattage value. Power bank A power bank is one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to “stay off the grid“ when it comes to loadshedding. We all want to stay connected. And the hours of load shedding just seem so much longer without your favourite devices.

Surge protector Another useful thing to have is a surge protector. This will protect equipment against power surges and voltage spikes that can be caused by the much dreaded loadshedding. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) that provides emergency power and is a type of continual power system. A UPS differs from a generator in that it provides near-instantaneous protection from power interruptions by supplying energy stored in batteries. If the load shedding forecast is anything to go by, it is worth investing (if possible) in alternative sources of power to get you through load shedding. “The capacity outlook for the period ending August 2022 shows that the power system remains constrained. Eskom will be required to extensively use open cycle gas turbines to either avert load shedding or reduce the magnitude thereof,” the utility said in a statement.