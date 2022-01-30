This is how the mental health of police officers is being taken care of

Cape Town - Mental health is a topic regularly talked about, but what about the mental health of police officers? About two weeks ago, a video was doing the rounds on social media showing a police officer who was seemingly acting out of character in the Mitchells Plain town centre.

While some people laughed, decent human beings were concerned. Now, professionals from the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit are working with medical practitioners from a local medical facility where the SAPS employee was admitted. The SAPS said in a statement that the officer involved is currently undergoing observation at a local facility, and the necessary support is being given to him and his family.

However, police appealed to social media users to refrain from speculating on the underlying causes of the incident. “While the incident played out in a public space, the circulation of video footage captured on the scene is considered inappropriate. We urge those in possession of the videos to refrain from disseminating the material,” the SAPS said, adding that details and the nature of the SAPS employee’s condition cannot be divulged out of respect for his dignity. But how does an employee, who is in distress, receive assistance from Employee Health and Wellness?

EHW was established to provide essential services such as psycho-social and spiritual interventions, as well as various organisational and operational support services to members and management. EHW told IOL that members can self-refer if they think that they can benefit from the services. “Their Commander, family or colleagues can refer a SAPS employee for assistance. Commanders are also trained to identify troubled employees and refer any such employees to EHW,” said EHW.

“The employees referred will be interviewed (on a voluntary basis) and an initial assessment will establish the level of support required for the employee and or his/her immediate family members. These services could also include a voluntary referral to a psychiatric unit/hospital if or when required.” The Psychological Services section provides psychometric testing and assessments. There are also clinical interventions and therapy for depression, anxiety, stress relationships and PTSD that the member might experience. Managers are trained on trauma and suicide management, and get a trauma de-briefing.

There are also spiritual services which provide pro-active ministry and pastoral care, as well as re-active services such as memorial services, hospital services, bereavement support and clinical pastoral counselling. The Social Work Services Section provides restorative interventions and promotive interventions in order to promote and enhance social functioning and well-being of employees. This can be done by means of individual, group work, workshops and exhibitions, work-person interventions and workplace interventions which focus on challenges within the workplace.

Polmed assists by offering a psycho-social network of psychologists and social workers throughout the country. Mental Health-related services, awareness and the promotion of bio-psycho-social and spiritual wellness includes – Crisis intervention / management

– Individual, group and family therapy and counselling – Behavioural risk management assessment and intervention There are a number of proactive interventions/awareness programmes.

The Commander’s Programme assists commanders in identifying symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD or bipolar mood disorder before it becomes a serious problem. The Mental Health Programme employees are given vital information about their problem, and are taught specific and practical skills on what to do, as well as what to avoid, to alleviate the symptoms associated with different kinds of Mental Health challenges. The Choose Life Programme teaches employees about the warning signs of suicide, how to correct wrong ways of communicating, how to set boundaries and how to regulate their emotions and manage anger.

EHW said while stigma around mental illness is common in society, it can be increasingly harmful in the workplace, “especially if employees perceive it as a weakness”. “Mental health conditions are seen as ‘invisible’ compared to physical illnesses, which sometimes may lead to bullying in the workplace, which causes even further harm to the person involved,” EHW said, adding that it regards the mental health of every SAPS employee as a priority. If you are struggling with mental health or know anyone who is, we have listed a few helplines for emergencies.

Helplines Dr Reddy's Help Line - 0800 21 22 23 Cipla 24hr Mental Health Helpline - 0800 456 789

Pharmadynamics Police &Trauma Line - 0800 20 50 26 Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline - 0800 70 80 90 ADHD Helpline - 0800 55 44 33

Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Line 24hr helpline - 0800 12 13 14 SMS 32312 Suicide Crisis Line - 0800 567 567

SADAG Mental Health Line - 011 234 4837 Akeso Psychiatric Response Unit 24 Hour - 0861 435 787 Cipla Whatsapp Chat Line - (9am-4pm, 7 days a week) - 076 882 2775

24 hour Health-care Workers Care Network Helpline - 0800 21 21 21 SMS 43001 NPOWERSA Helpline 0800 515 515