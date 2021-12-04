This is how to survive company year-end functions

THERE are two types of people in the world. You either love company year-end parties and Instagram the life out of it or you hate it with a passion and you find every excuse in the book to get out of it (another dentist appointment, you say?) If you love the year-end function, good for you and this article is probably not for you. However, if you are in the latter group, here are a few tips to get you through it. Use at your own risk.

Reddit user artificial_doctor said being involved in managing the events helps a lot. “That way I’m always running around making sure things are set up, that there’s food and electricity etc, that we’re complying with sound ordinances, and then I don’t have to socialise with anyone because I can dip out at any time saying ’Oh sorry, be right back, just have to check that one thing’.” They added that it works like a charm and keeps them active. User FluxX1717 advised to sit next to someone you find “tolerable” while several users said if they absolutely have to attend, arrive late but leave early.

Good_Posture suggested sitting through the small talk (just try to), eat and have a drink or two. Then “say cheers to the people you actually like/get on with, quietly slip away.” Many Reddit users said they do not go but what if it’s mandatory? User itzahckrhet said: “Behave yourself, stay for the required time and leave. That is if you can't wangle your way out of it of course.”