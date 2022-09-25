This is the load shedding schedule for the week

Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented between 00:00 and 16:00 until Thursday. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented daily during the evening peaks from 16:00 until 00:00. In a statement released on Sunday, Eskom provided an update on the load shedding schedule for the week.

Eskom will provide a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes. “Eskom is still experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa Open Cycle Gas Turbines, which have a combined capacity of 2 000MW,” said Eskom in the statement. “While we expect diesel deliveries from Tuesday onwards, should this uncertainty of supply persist, higher stages of load shedding may be required.”

The power utility said that while some generation units are expected to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load shedding to conserve emergency generation reserves. Generating units at the Kriel and Kusile power stations were returned to service. Eskom currently has 5 897MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 739MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

