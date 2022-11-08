‘This is war’: Mitchells Plain tense as former gang boss to be buried

Cape Town - Residents in Mitchells Plain are on high alert for what could possibly spark a gang war after the funeral of former Americans gang boss, 56-year-old Kaldimola ‘Dimes’ Madatt. Madatt was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Sunday in Rocklands.

He is to be buried according to Muslim rites on Tuesday. He was shot 11 times, and his bodyguard was also wounded during the shooting. It is alleged the shooting incident occurred while Madatt was walking to his family home when gunmen approached and opened fire.

He died on the scene. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident. “Mitchells Plain police responded to a complaint on Sunday, 6 November 2022. Upon arrival in Monsoon Road at around 12.45pm, they found the body of a 56-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A second person, a 40-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hip during the incident. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” van Wyk said. He confirmed the motive for the shooting is gang-related and said Mitchells Plain police were investigating a murder and attempted murder case. A source speaking to the Daily Voice said the assassination of Madatt appeared to be an “internal hit” among the Americans gang, as he was supposed to be “taken out” last Thursday already, but the hitmen aborted their mission.

Police confirmed an arrest had been made in the matter. “Follow-up investigations has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old male. The suspect faces a charge of murder and attempted murder. He is expected to appear in court once charged,” van Wyk said. The man arrested is a member of the Americans gang.

It has been alleged he is a relative of Madatt. Residents speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity for their safety said the area remains volatile. “Dimes being gunned down is going to lead to a big war.

“We do not know what to do. “We are scared. Gangsters from other areas have been in Rocklands since the murder. “Nuwe gesiggies is net moeilikheid (new faces are just trouble),” the resident said. Another neighbour who has lived in the area for 15 years said the infighting has been ongoing for a while.

He said Young Americans, a sub-division of the Americans gang, were at loggerheads. “The Americans is a big gang, and these young ones are power hungry and trigger happy. “While Madatt may have been some big gangster, there was always respect for the older persons living in the area.

“Now, things are going to get out of hand. My biggest fear now is my grandson heading to school to write his matric exams. These Young Americans are heartless,” the resident said. Sources tell IOL the assassination of Madatt is one of many to follow. “Things are going to get extremely bloody this festive season.

“Gangs are gearing up for war as this is not the last hit. “Things are going to get messy. This is not just about the Americans and about the number. “Money is the root of all evil, and money is the biggest role player here.