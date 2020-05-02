This is where SA's 7 latest Covid-19 deaths occurred

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday announced the death of another 7 people from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours and 6336 new confirmed infections.





The seven people who died are from the Western Cape and the Free State.





"We have looked at the data for patients who have been hospitalised and found that, consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common co-morbidities associated with serious illness from Covid-19," Mkhize said in a statement.