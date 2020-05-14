This is where SA's 724 new Covid-19 infections, 219 deaths came from

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The total Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape now stands at 6713 with 117 deaths. Thirteen new deaths were recorded, which leaves the total at 219. Gauteng has the second most with 2074 infections, and the Eastern Cape has 1534. The Western Cape accounts for 55,6 of the confirmed cases in the country. A total of 386 352 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted to date with 16 655 tests done in the past 24 hours.



PROVINCES NEW CASES TOTAL CASES PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL Western Cape 608 1534 55,6 Gauteng 61 2074 17,2 Eastern Cape 30 1534 12,7 KwaZulu-Natal 19 1413 11,7 Limpopo 0 54 0,4 Mpumalanga 3 66 0,5 Free State 2 138 1,1 North West 1 52 0,4 Northern Cape 0 30 0,2 Total 724 12074 100,0

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday it was evident there was cross-border transmission of Covid-19 between the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, and this had to be handled holistically.

"The trade routes and the seasonal workers are something we have to take into account as we manage the containment of the infections," he said.

Mkhize also gave a breakdown of tests done at public and and private facilities as well as the total deaths and recoveries.









* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za