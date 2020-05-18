This is where SA's latest 1 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths came from

Johannesburg - The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 15 515 with 1160 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in statement on Sunday night. He reported three new deaths which brings the total number to 264. Mkhize expressed concern about the developments in the Western Cape which recorded 76% of the new cases from the past 24 hour cycle. The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have 153 Covid-19 deaths, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows. LATEST BREAKDOWN





PROVINCE TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL DEATHS LATEST DEATHS RECOVERIES % OF TOTAL Western Cape 9294 890 149 0 3521 59.9 Gauteng 2329 67 25 0 1583 15.0 Eastern Cape 1936 124 35 3 839 12.5 KwaZulu-Natal 1543 45 45 0 817 9.9 Free State 158 5 6 0 108 1.0 Mpumalanga 71 3 0 0 49 0.5 North West 70 6 1 0 28 0.5 Limpopo 77 18 3 0 37 0.5 Northern Cape 37 2 0 0 24 0.2 TOTAL 15 515 1 160 264 3 7 006 100.0





TESTING DATA

A total of 460 873 have been conducted with 21 314 done in the last 24 hour hours

Table: Department of Health

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a virtual meeting of government's Coordinating Council, which comprises Ministers, the premiers of all nine provinces and representatives from the South African Local Government Association.

The Council discussed the response of all the provinces to Covid-19 and the planned move of most of South Africa towards alert level 3 of the lockdown.

The National Department of Health was among the attendees who delivered presentations.

"The Western Cape presented its hotspot strategy to the group, as the provincial response to the number of infections in nine geographical areas.

"These areas - in each of the City of Cape Town's eight sub-districts, and in Witzenberg account for a large proportion of the Western Cape's infections. Using the data and evidence available to us, we will be able to specifically target these areas with responses from across government departments.

