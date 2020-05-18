This is where SA's latest 1 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths came from
Johannesburg - The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 15 515 with 1160 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in statement on Sunday night.
He reported three new deaths which brings the total number to 264.
Mkhize expressed concern about the developments in the Western Cape which recorded 76% of the new cases from the past 24 hour cycle.
The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have 153 Covid-19 deaths, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.
LATEST BREAKDOWN
|PROVINCE
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES
|TOTAL DEATHS
|LATEST DEATHS
|RECOVERIES
|% OF TOTAL
|Western Cape
|9294
|890
|149
|0
|3521
|59.9
|Gauteng
|2329
|67
|25
|0
|1583
|15.0
|Eastern Cape
|1936
|124
|35
|3
|839
|12.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1543
|45
|45
|0
|817
|9.9
|Free State
|158
|5
|6
|0
|108
|1.0
|Mpumalanga
|71
|3
|0
|0
|49
|0.5
|North West
|70
|6
|1
|0
|28
|0.5
|Limpopo
|77
|18
|3
|0
|37
|0.5
|Northern Cape
|37
|2
|0
|0
|24
|0.2
|TOTAL
|15 515
|1 160
|264
|3
|7 006
|100.0
TESTING DATA
A total of 460 873 have been conducted with 21 314 done in the last 24 hour hours
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a virtual meeting of government's Coordinating Council, which comprises Ministers, the premiers of all nine provinces and representatives from the South African Local Government Association.
The Council discussed the response of all the provinces to Covid-19 and the planned move of most of South Africa towards alert level 3 of the lockdown.
The National Department of Health was among the attendees who delivered presentations.
"The Western Cape presented its hotspot strategy to the group, as the provincial response to the number of infections in nine geographical areas.
"These areas - in each of the City of Cape Town's eight sub-districts, and in Witzenberg account for a large proportion of the Western Cape's infections. Using the data and evidence available to us, we will be able to specifically target these areas with responses from across government departments.
