This is where South Africa's 165 new infections come from

Johannesburg - The Western Cape became the second province to surpass 1000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed. This means that Gauteng, with 1199 cases, and the Western Cape, with 1010, account for more than 60% of the countries confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has 3465 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with 58 fatalities so far. Most of the fatalities have come from the coastal KZN and Western Cape provinces, so far. TUESDAY’s BREAKDOWN Gauteng - 1199 cases - 29 new cases

Western Cape cases- 1010 - 70 new cases

KZN - 671 cases - 32 new cases

Eastern Cape - 345 cases - 35 new cases

Free State - 106 cases - 1 new case

Limpopo - 27 cases

North West - 24 cases

Mpumalanga - 24 cases - 1 new case

Northern Cape - 16 cases

Unallocated 43

Tuesday’s breakdown showed that there were no new fatalities, but the Western Cape accounted for more than 40% of the 165 new cases. The Western Cape’s 70 new cases were exactly two times bigger than the Eastern Cape’s 35 new infections, the second most infections acquired on Tuesday.

KZN was third, with 32 new cases, followed by Gauteng with 29 new cases.

The Free State and Mpumalanga recorded one new case each, but there were no new infections in Limpopo, the North West and Northern Cape provinces.

EC WORRIES

Meanwhile, the minister said a team of officials descended to the Eastern Cape after they had noted a sharp increase in cases in that province which raised concern with the team.

“The biggest risk of spread that has been identified is the cultural practices occurring at funerals. We engaged with the provincial executive led by Premier Oscar Mabuyane together with the Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

“We immediately took a decision to urgently deploy more medical experts including senior epidemiologists, analysts and field consultants to reinforce the provincial team, led by Dr Kerrigan McCarthy from the NICD,” said Mkhize.

IOL