This is where South Africa's 7 new deaths and 170 latest infections come from

Johannesburg - The Western Cape’s five new Covid-19 related deaths, mean the province is now just one behind KwaZulu-Natal’s 25 virus related deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that South Africa’s Covid-19 coronavirus death toll had risen to 65 with seven new deaths recorded on Wednesday.

Five of these came from the Western Cape, while two others came from the KZN province.

According to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, the five new deaths were of three men aged 43, 49 and 79, and two women, aged 54 and 95.

Mkhize said more than 133 000 people had now been tested for the coronavirus, and he expressed his condolences to the deceased.

“We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said the minister.

Statistics from the Department of Health show that the 7 new deaths emanate from the Western Cape, with five new deaths, and KwaZulu-Natal, with two new deaths, whereas the 170 new cases came predominantly from KZN and the Western Cape as well.

KZN had the most new cases, with 87, followed by the Western Cape province with 69, the Eastern Cape was third with 32 new infections and Gauteng, with 25 new cases.

The Free State, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape provinces, recorded no new cases of the virus.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

Gauteng - 1224 total cases - 25 new cases - 7 deaths - 1055 recoveries

Western Cape - 1079 total cases - 69 new cases - 24 deaths, including 5 new deaths - 216 recoveries

KZN - 758 total cases - 87 new cases - 25 deaths, including 2 new deaths - 151 recoveries

Eastern Cape - 377 total cases - 32 new cases - 5 deaths - 15 recoveries

Free State - 106 total cases - no new cases - 5 deaths - 74 recoveries

Limpopo - 27 total cases - no new cases - 1 death - 21 recoveries

North West - 24 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 13 recoveries

Mpumalanga - 23 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 9 recoveries

Northern Cape - 16 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 6 recoveries

Unallocated 1

Meanwhile, Wednesday marks Day 27 of South Africa’s 35-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation yet again.

His Cabinet ministers - who are members of the country’s National Coronavirus Command Council - are expected to shed light on Ramaphosa’s R500bn social and economic relief package which was announced on Friday.

IOL