NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Msawenkosi Gumede,44, was in the first group of people who were tested for Covid 19 in Umlazi.The testing was done by sister Nomusa Mthethwa from uMlazi clinic. File Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)
Msawenkosi Gumede,44, was in the first group of people who were tested for Covid 19 in Umlazi.The testing was done by sister Nomusa Mthethwa from uMlazi clinic. File Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

This is where the 8 deaths and 525 new infections came from

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 32m ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Almost six out of every 10 new infections recorded on Saturday were from the Western Cape province, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows. 

In terms of deaths, there were 8 new deaths, with all but one death, coming from the Western Cape province. The one other death came from the KwaZulu-Natal province. 

This means that just under 60% of South Africa’s 525 new infections came from the province which also has the most cases and deaths in the country. 

The majority of the other cases came from the Eastern Cape, with 89, Gauteng, 60, and KZN, 54.

Officials from the national health department, along with Mkhize, were in the Western Cape on Saturday - the province which has the most cases and deaths. The province has 95 deaths and 4809 infections. 

Next week, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize will visit both provinces as Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly, while deaths are also rising sharply. 

In numbers, the Western Cape had 312 out of the 525 new infections and seven of the eight new Covid-19 deaths were also from the province. 

LATEST BREAKDOWN

New Deaths

New Cases

Total Cases

Total Deaths

South Africa

8

525

9420

186

Western Cape

7

312

4809

95

Gauteng

0

60

1910

18

KZN

1

54

1308

43

Eastern Cape

3

89

1078

18

Free State

0

1

134

6

Mpumalanga

0

1

61

0

Limpopo

0

7

51

3

N West

0

0

41

0

N Cape

0

1

28

0


South Africa had now conducted over 324 000 tests, of which, more than 16 000 were conducted in the past 24 hours.  

As of Friday, Mkhize said 8.2 million people had been screened. 

Mkhize said in terms of Covid-19 patients who were in hospital, there were a total of 435. 

  • 45 patients in high care

  • 77 in ICU

  • 40 on ventilators 

IOL
Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles