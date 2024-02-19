This is why Cape Town smells

Residents of Cape Town woke up to an unpleasant surprise on Monday as many complained of a pervasive sewage-like odour enveloping parts of the city, notably Woodstock, Observatory, Greenpoint, and the CBD. Concerns grew among citizens as they attempted to pinpoint the source of the smell, prompting swift action from local authorities.

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Dr Zahid Badroodien, took to social media to address the issue, assuring residents that investigations were under way. According to Badroodien's updates, environmental health officials confirmed that the source of the stench was traced to a ship docked in the harbour and the ship is set to depart later, which would provide much relief to affected Capetonians. “Environmental health have confirmed that the source of the smell across the city is a ship in the harbour. The ship arrived last night and is carrying cattle. It is due to leave the port tonight at 9pm,” said Badroodien.

Teams from the Pump Station have been deployed to inspect their facilities and Environmental Health authorities have been mobilised to investigate the port area where the ship is docked, in an effort to confirm the source of the foul odour. Due to rumours and misinformation on the odour, Badroodien allayed fears by confirming that the Koeberg pump station in Milnerton was not linked to the odour. He also reassured residents that the pump station is operating efficiently, with multiple pumps in operation, along with a temporary backup on-site.