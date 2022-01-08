This is your weather outlook for the first weekend of 2022

It’s the first weekend of 2022 and South Africans are either ending off the festivities or preparing to go back into the real world. Gauteng can expect sunny weather with Joburg and Pretoria expecting highs of 24°C and 26°C, respectively.

Those in the Western Cape can expect to soak up the sun as temperatures soar into the 30s. Capetonians have highs of 30°C and 26°C this weekend. Eastern Cape can enjoy warm to hot weather. Today, Gqeberha has a temperature of 19°C to 25°C and tomorrow, the city will have has temperatures of 19°C to 28°C. East London has a low of 19°C and a high of 25°C today and tomorrow, temperatures will be between 20°C and 27°C. Those in Northern Cape can expect hot weather. Today, Upington has a low of 24°C with soaring high of 39°C. Tomorrow, residents can expect temperatures of between 22°C and 37°C.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect to enjoy warm to hot weather as Durban will have a low of 22°C and a high of 26°C both today and tomorrow. In the North West, you can expect some showers with highs of late 20s across the province. Mpumalanga can also expect showers as residents can expect highs from 24°C upwards.