This Mandela Day make an even bigger difference by fundraising for your favourite charity

Covid-19 has hit every economy, causing new social and economic challenges and exacerbating old ones. This Mandela Day GivenGain SA are calling on all South Africans (and international supporters) to be socially active citizens in their community – individually or as part of one of the millions of groups getting together to deliver food parcels, make masks and protective gear, teach online or, perhaps most impactful of all – donate and fundraise towards these efforts.

“Many people don’t know they can massively increase the difference they make to a charity with a peer-to-peer fundraising solution,” says Jannie Smith, Regional Manager for GivenGain SA and sub-Saharan Africa, a leading global crowdfunding platform in aid of charity. Smith explains that GivenGain works by enabling individuals, teams (clubs, corporate employees, family and friends) and public events to leverage their combined social, professional and media networks to raise funds globally for any cause, in multiple currencies. GivenGain is a world leader in online fundraising for charity. A non-profit foundation started by in 2001 by brothers Johannes and Jaco van Eeden and registered in Switzerland, it is global in scope and does not profit from donations.

In 2020, almost 120,000 donations were made via GivenGain to charities in 50 countries, and donors in 53 countries donated to SA charities. In addition, many individuals raised funds through virtual mass participation events on GivenGain in 17 countries, including a virtual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and Comrades Ultra Marathon in South Africa. In another pertinent example of teamwork in fundraising, the company Portia Scott Media, together with their employees and by matching their donations, raised R30,678 for their chosen GivenGain charity, the Imbumba Foundation, on Mandela Day 2020. Smith says GivenGain believes organised private philanthropy can change the world. “GivenGain is for everyone wanting to raise money for their favourite causes, regardless of national borders. Our mission is to provide donors, charities, fundraisers and events with the tools to change the world.”

The youngest ever fundraiser on GivenGain was one year old and the oldest 100. Smith says GivenGain makes it really quick and easy to get started with fundraising. A new fundraiser on GivenGain can be up and running with a fundraising project within three minutes. After that, a bit of repeat asking and quite a lot of social sharing and e-mailing usually does the trick of raising a contribution to charity 20 times the size of the average donation, Smith adds. So, what can you do? On Mandela Day 2021, individuals or companies can raise money for their favourite cause on the GivenGain platform.

“A great cause collective to contribute to is the official Each1Feed1 campaign of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, join a community initiative of choice or start a fundraising project supporting any charity,” Smith says. “Second, visit the official Mandela Day website at https://www.mandeladay.com/ to view more information and download visual resources for e-mailers and social media.” “Third, charities, companies, fundraisers and donors are also invited to use the Mandela Day 2021 fundraising page on GivenGain to donate. In 2020, almost R400,000 was raised via GivenGain for Mandela Day!”

Gaming for Good It is becoming increasingly popular to live stream an activity online – whether playing an online game or hosting a cooking show – and many gaming streamers are starting to do so for charity. With this great new fundraising direction in mind, GivenGain is challenging South African live streamers this Mandela Day to livestream and #GameForGood for their favourite charity. To get started, simply visit the official #GameForGood page.

“Let's come together and join others around the world,” says Smith. “We are all in this together. After all – it is more blessed to give than receive.” HOW TO FUNDRAISE OR DONATE ON GIVENGAIN FOR MANDELA DAY: 1. Visit GivenGain’s Mandela Day fundraising page to create your fundraising page for your favourite charity*.

2. Share your new project link with friends, family, teammates, colleagues — anyone who will support your project by donating! 3. To just donate to a charity on GivenGain (and not fundraise), simply use the Search option on GivenGain to find your charity* and click on the donate button on their profile. Fundraising as a team is also an ideal opportunity for companies to engage with their employees (to motivate them with a sense of shared purpose) and together contribute to a charity of their choice. Many companies offer to match the donations of their employees.