Cape Town - Cape Town police, in a joint operation with the City of Cape Town, on Wednesday morning, arrested three alleged burglars. The City of Cape Town 's Wayne Dyason said the suburb of Bothasig had seen an increase in car and house break-ins in the area, and the City's Law Enforcement, along with Big Bay and Bothasig police joined forces in the early morning operation.

"The officers spotted a suspicious vehicle and called for assistance in order to pull the vehicle over. Once the vehicle had been pulled over and searched it was found to have a crow bar (house break-in tools), screwdrivers (car break-in tools) and even a glass cutter and gloves. The three suspects gave contradictory reasons for having the tools and the officer decided to place them under arrest."

The suspects, in their thirties, are from Manenberg and will be charged with possession of house break-in and car break-in implements.

