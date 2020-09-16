Three appear over alleged hijacking, assault of e-hailing driver in Browns Farm

Cape Town – Three suspects from Nyanga appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of hijacking and assault. According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the suspects, aged 18, 19, and 23, were arrested after a police patrol vehicle was stopped by a bleeding man in Browns Farm. The victim told the police he was an e-hailing driver and that he had been assaulted and hijacked. The victim said he responded to a request in Mnandi Close when a man and a woman got into the vehicle and left the doors open. A further five suspects joined them and in this time they robbed him, drove away and left him stranded and bleeding on the side of the road.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in Amsterdam Road and the suspects started running when they saw the police. One person was apprehended, which led to the arrest of two others.

The four other suspects, aged 21, 24 and 29, of whom two are women, were arrested after they allegedly stabbed a man to death on Saturday.

Rwexana said an argument in Manzini Street led to the stabbing incident and the victim died on arrival at the hospital.

In a separate incident, Rwexana said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday after being found in possession of a 9mm firearm with its serial number filed off and ammunition in Robert Sobukwe Street in Samora Machel.

She said the suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged.

In a separate matter, police recovered 47 parcels of marijuana and arrested two suspects aged 23 and 32.

Rwexana said members of the Nyanga cluster were applauded for their successes and efforts in bringing criminals to book.

African News Agency (ANA)