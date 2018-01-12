Cape Town - Three suspects were arrested in Khayelitsha in Cape Town after being found in the possession of 6 742 units of abalone, police said on Friday.

According to police, the arrest on Thursday is linked to an arrest made in Lwandle, near Cape Town, earlier on Thursday when a man was arrested for being in possession of over 2 000 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R500 000.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: "Investigations into the circumstances of the arrest made in Lwandle for the possession of abalone yesterday, led detectives to an abandoned Ford LDV, parked on the corners of Pama and Kusasa Roads in Khayelitsha yesterday afternoon."

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered 6 742 units of abalone.

"A short while later, three suspects, aged 24, 27 and 39, were arrested, while driving another Ford LDV, also in Khayelitsha," Traut said.

The suspects had diving equipment and officers found that they were linked to the abandoned vehicle in Lwandle, as well as the arrest made early on Thursday morning.

"The suspects who are from Hermanus, are expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha once they have been charged," added Traut.

