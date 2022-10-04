Three arrested after violence erupts between gangsters and taxi operators

Cape Town - Police have been deployed to the Vrygrond area near Muizenberg after ongoing violence between taxi operators and gangsters in the area resulted in the death of five people. The victims of the shooting incidents were gunned down between Friday and Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) have been deployed to the area. He said the police visibility has resulted in the arrest of three suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Monday. “Police members of the Anti Gang Unit deployed in Muizenberg policing precinct as a result of sporadic incidents of violence between taxi operators and gang members, were busy with patrols on Monday when they saw a suspicious male who fled in the direction of the taxi rank when he became aware of the patrol vehicles entering the area.

“The members gave chase on foot. The suspect fired gunshots at the police officers who returned fire, injuring the 33-year-old man. “He was arrested and detained when found in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said. He said while police officers were combing the area for clues, they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked close to the taxi rank and searched the occupants of the vehicle.

Two men, both aged 35, were arrested for the possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition. Swartbooi said none of the men could produce a valid license to be in possession of the pistol. “The police members continued to search a temporary office on the taxi rank and confiscated ammunition found abandoned.

“A total of 17 taxi drivers were searched and the police members then confiscated four licensed firearms which will be sent for ballistic testing. “Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court,” Swartbooi said. MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagan Allen condemned the shooting incidents, calling the incidents nonsensical.

“It is mind-boggling that there is so little regard for life. “SAPS informs me that these are sporadic incidents of violence between gang members and taxi operators. “I commend SAPS and all Law Enforcement agencies for their swift action in the area and for ensuring suspects could be arrested. A further three are being questioned,” Allen said.

He expressed concern that this violence will have a major impact on commuters who have to make use of taxis. Worse, innocent people can be caught in the crossfire. “We do not want to have a situation where innocent people are injured or killed. “I also urge community members who might have information about other individuals who are involved in these shootings to make it available to SAPS, so that these bandits can be removed from our communities.