Three arrested after woman killed, seven wounded at Mitchells Plain birthday party

Cape Town – A 72-hour Activation Plan implemented following the fatal attack on partygoers in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday evening has led to the arrest of three suspects. A 24-year-old woman died in hospital from her bullet wounds and seven others – aged between five and 26 – were injured when the occupants of a Honda Ballade randomly shot at people attending a 21st birthday party in Montclair Drive in Man. The five-year-old was shot in the eye in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

’’In pursuit of the suspects, Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation last night (Sunday) and arrested the suspects – aged 22, 35 and 38 – who are all from Mitchells Plain. ’’Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder,’’ Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said on Monday. ’’Please don’t kill me.’’ These were the chilling last words the deceased woman shouted before being shot, News24 reported.

According to David Mafate, a resident at the house where the shooting took place, they were having a party when the suspects opened fire on guests outside. "We heard the (murdered) woman shouting outside, ’Please don’t kill me’. And the next moment we saw a car coming past and the shooting (started). ’’The woman they shot was with us at the party – she went to the shop just a few doors down to buy something," Mafate said.