Three arrested for allegedly vandalising Louis Botha statue at Parliament

Rustenburg- Two men and a woman were arrested after they allegedly vandalised the Louis Botha statue at the entrance to Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said. “At about 14.42 this afternoon, members of the SAPS spotted the trio who were in possession of a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue. Members of the SAPS moved in swiftly and managed to confiscate the items. During a scuffle between members of the SAPS and the trio, one of the male suspects managed to spray-paint as well as vandalise the statue with a hammer,” said spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

She said the two men aged 28 and 39 as well as a 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged for malicious damage to property, resisting arrest as well as the assault of police officers. In January a fire broke out at Parliament, causing extensive damage in the buildings. The firefighters took three days to contain the blaze. The fire had led to Parliament relocating the hosting of the State of the Nation Address. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in the Cape Town City Hall.

Homeless man, Zandile Mafe, 49, was arrested on January 2 in connection with the fire in Parliament. He was denied bail at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. The case against him was postponed to March 25 for investigation. IOL