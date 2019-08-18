CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested for the attempted murder of a Cape Town police officer and armed robbery, Western Cape police said on Sunday.
On Saturday night, at about round 8.30pm, Ocean View SAPS officers responded to a business robbery in Masiphumelele and pursued the suspects who fled the scene of the crime in their vehicle.
"In Fish Hoek, the suspects opened fire at the police and wounded a constable in the shoulder. He was admitted to hospital in a stable condition. The suspects fled towards the Fish Hoek sportsgrounds where three, aged between 24 and 28, were arrested," Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.
"The fourth suspect evaded arrest and is being sought. The firearm used in the attack on police, a 9mm pistol, was confiscated. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Simons Town, where bail will be opposed," Traut said.
African News Agency (ANA)