Three arrested for dog fighting in Strand, SPCA rescue three dogs

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have managed to get three suspects arrested in Strand, Cape Town, on charges of dog fighting. The arrests, which were enforced by the police, follow an intensive investigation after an anonymous tip-off with limited information and a video.

The video was filmed last year in the Strand area, and in the video, the owners encouraged the dogs to fight. The footage also shows the dogs covered in blood. Three people in Strand have been arrested for dog fighting. Photo: SPCA Bystanders could be seen watching the dog fight. Children as young as five years old were also egging the dogs on.

Inspector Werner Taljaard led the investigation and managed to gather information and trace the suspects, which led to the confiscation of three dogs, which were being used for dog fighting. “A resource-heavy, intensive investigation required extensive investigative work from our inspectors with limited information at their disposal. Three people in Strand have been arrested for dog fighting. The SPCA rescued three dogs. Photo: SPCA “The team of inspectors, along with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) managed to locate three addresses (two where the dogs were kept and one where the fight took place).

“After several hours of investigation and follow up, they managed to arrest three suspects, the owners of the dogs and the host of the dog fight,” the SPCA said. Charges of animal fighting were filed against all three suspects at the Strand police station, and they are set to appear before the Strand Magistrate’s Court. “We are calling on the public to assist our anti-dog fighting efforts by making a small donation.

“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is the only animal welfare organisation in Cape Town experienced and capable of investigating dogfighting matters. “We need the support of the public to continue with the good work we do,” the SPCA added. [email protected]

