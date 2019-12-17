Three arrested for illegal firearms as crackdown on Mitchells Plain continues









File picture: Pexels Cape Town - Police said they on Monday they have arrested three men for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition as they intensified patrols in Mitchell's Plain after the murder of a kingpin of the Hard Livings gang in the area late last week. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police on crime prevention patrol in Beacon Valley saw a man early on Sunday morning running away after he spotted them. The officers gave chase and saw the man hiding an object under a tree. It was a firearm with no serial number, wrapped with cellotape, and two 9mm rounds. They arrested the 33-year-old man and he faces charges of tampering with the serial number of a firearm. Also on Sunday in Beacon Valley, members of the police's Anti-Gang Unit on patrol were approached by a man who said he had been shot by somebody he knew and pointed them to the suspect. At the suspect's home, they found a 870 Remington shotgun, four .38 Special rounds, six 9mm rounds and one .22 round in a cupboard.

They arrested a 50-year-old man for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Saturday, members of the army deployment on the Cape Flats, code named Operation Lockdown, found a Z88 pistol on a man in Tafelsig, as well as a 14 rounds in his possession. Police arrested the 24-year-old male.

The suspect also faces charges of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

All three suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Ballie Tips from the notorious Hard Livings gang was gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Thursday evening. The following morning, Hard Livings founding leader Rashied Staggie was fatally shot outside his home in Salt River.

The killings prompted fears of an intensified gang war and police reinforcements were sent to the areas.

On Sunday morning, Woodstock police arrested four men in connection with two shootings in the area, which borders on Salt River, on Friday and Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)