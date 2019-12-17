Cape Town - Police said they on Monday they have arrested three men for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition as they intensified patrols in Mitchell's Plain after the murder of a kingpin of the Hard Livings gang in the area late last week.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police on crime prevention patrol in Beacon Valley saw a man early on Sunday morning running away after he spotted them.
The officers gave chase and saw the man hiding an object under a tree. It was a firearm with no serial number, wrapped with cellotape, and two 9mm rounds. They arrested the 33-year-old man and he faces charges of tampering with the serial number of a firearm.
Also on Sunday in Beacon Valley, members of the police's Anti-Gang Unit on patrol were approached by a man who said he had been shot by somebody he knew and pointed them to the suspect.
At the suspect's home, they found a 870 Remington shotgun, four .38 Special rounds, six 9mm rounds and one .22 round in a cupboard.