Cape Town - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with vehicle hijackings in the Nyanga area of Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: "Efforts made by police to deal with the scourge of hijackings in Nyanga resulted in the arrest of three suspects involved in hijacking cases."

"Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday at about 4:55am for a hijacking that occurred in January 2018, when a family was robbed of their belongings before the suspects drove away with their Toyota Yaris.

"The third suspect was also arrested on Wednesday at about 7:30am for a hijacking which occurred earlier this month. The suspect’s accomplices were arrested and he managed to run but an on-going investigation led to his arrest."

Van Wyk said the trio, aged 21, 33 and 41, are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court where they will face hijacking charges.

