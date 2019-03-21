Cape Town metro police seized uncut heroine worth R700 000 at a house in N2 Gateway development in Delft. Photo: Supplied.

Cape Town - Uncut heroine with a street value of well over half a million rand was seized in Delft after officers reacted to a tip-off, City of Cape Town Metro Police said on Thursday. Metro police spokeswoman Ruth Solomons said officers reacted to information received about drugs being kept at a house at the N2 Gateway housing development on Wednesday evening.

"On arrival, they found three men packaging heroin," said Solomons.

"Officers seized 16 packets of uncut heroin with an estimated street value of R700 000 and just over R2 500 in cash."

Three people, aged 27, 36 and 39, were arrested on drug dealing charges and are being detained at the Delft police station until their court appearance.

African News Agency (ANA)