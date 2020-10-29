Three cousins shot dead in home after alleged argument over warm beer

Cape Town – Three relatives have been killed in a hail of bullets, apparently in an argument over warm alcohol. Brothers Xolile George, 19, Siyamela Dintsi, 21, and their cousin, Abongile Dintsi, 23, were gunned down in Lockdown informal settlement in Delft. Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa says two suspects were arrested and will appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. The victims’ family says they heard they had been involved in a fight about an hour before they were murdered. Siyamela Dintsi Picture: Supplied Their aunt, Nobantu Dintsi, described the horrific scene: “There was so much blood, I could not even see which part of the body had bullet holes.

“One’s head hung from the side of the bed and the other was on the floor next to the bed by the wall and the other was by the door.”

She says they must have been asleep when they were attacked.

“The one by the door must have answered the door after the suspects knocked, he wore sandals and shorts.

“And one of them had a broken arm, they must have beaten them up before shooting them.”

Abongile Dintsi Picture: Supplied

Nobantu explains they were sleeping on Tuesday around 1am when they were alerted.

“One of their brothers came to tell us the three are dead. So we got up to check, I thought he made a mistake, and that they are still alive.

“But when I got there, I confirmed that they really have passed on, they were all shot dead,” she says.

The aunt told the Daily Voice that the victims had a fight with patrons at their shebeen.

“Witnesses say the two suspects went into the brothers’ shack and bought beer,” she explains.

“They asked why the beer was warm and Siyamela explained they don’t have electricity.

“One of the suspects then splashed beer in Siyamela’s face and then all five of them fought and when the suspects left, they promised to come back.

She says about an hour later, gunshots could be heard.

