Three dead in less than 48 hours as gang violence strikes Atlantis

Cape Town - Ongoing gang violence has the streets of Atlantis bleeding as police investigate three separate murders. The murders took place less than 48 hours apart.

Residents in the area could hear ongoing gunfire at the weekend, which saw four people shot in separate incidents. According to residents, the area was “calm” for a while but the flare-up has everyone concerned about their safety. According to a provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the first incident occurred on Saturday before 11pm.

“On arrival at the crime scene in Schoonberg Street, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The 23-year-old was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “A 27-year-old man was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment as a result of a gunshot wound sustained. “Atlantis police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder,” Swartbooi said.

Hours later, in broad daylight, a father of two was gunned down while sitting in a park near his home. “On Sunday police arrived in Sampson Road in Robinvale, where they were informed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The 37-year-old victim was declared deceased by the medical personnel at the hospital. “According to reports, the victim was sitting in a park opposite his house when an unknown male approached him, firing random shots. The motive for the attack is gang-related. Atlantis police are investigating a case of murder,” Swartbooi said.

The latest incident occurred just before 3am on Monday when a 21-year-old man was gunned down in Kolga Street, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. “The 21-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Atlantis police are investigating a case of murder. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said. Atlantis ward councillor Allister Lightburn told IOL: “I am appalled at the senseless killings and my heartfelt condolences to the families of these victims.

“I want to urge who that have information to come forward so these culprits can be apprehended and charged with murder and ensure that they get what they deserve: the full might of the law,” Lightburn said. Police are urging anyone with information about the crimes to come forward and contact Crime Stop 08600 10111. [email protected]