April 29 - Three people were injured, two of them seriously, when a minibus taxi crashed into a tree along the Koeberg Road in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

CAPE TOWN - Three people were injured, two of them seriously, when a minibus taxi crashed into a tree along the Koeberg Road in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare and Metro Services, arrived on the scene to find the wrecked minibus taxi on the side of the road. One of the injured passengers was trapped inside the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained numerous injuries and were in a serious condition while a third man was found with only minor injuries."

The men were extricated from the vehicle and treated for their injuries. The seriously injured men were also provided with pain-relief mediation.

Once treated, the patients were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for further care, he said.

African News Agency/ANA