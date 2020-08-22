Three injured hikers keep rescue teams busy in Western Cape in separate incidents

Cape Town – With Capetonians making the most of a sunny day under lockdown level 2, it has led to a busy Saturday for the Western Cape Search and Rescue service (WSAR). A 40-year-old woman had to be rescued shortly after 9am after injuring her ankle while hiking in Disa Gorge in the Helderberg Nature Reserve. Then just after midday, the Western Cape Search and Rescue service (WSAR), with rangers from the Silvermine Nature Reserve, followed a jeep track after a man had also injured an ankle. Even before the completion of the second rescue, a woman who suffered an open fracture required urgent medical attention and assistance in Pimper Traverse in the vicinity of Suikerbossie in Hout Bay. For the first rescue in the Helderberg Nature Reserve, a medic in a vehicle was deployed while the WSAR alerted its members, said WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais.

'’Two more operateurs were dispatched to the Helderberg Nature Reserve to support our member driving into the mountain. Someone had parked on the access road closed off by a chain.

“Luckily our rescue vehicle managed to squeeze past. The tracks were slippery but our rescuer soon reached the injured person.

“He splinted the ankle, loaded her into his vehicle and brought her safely off the mountain. She was taken home via private transport to further attend to her injury.’’

In the Silvermine rescue, WSAR members, assisted by other members of the hiking group, helped the injured man to slowly walk down until a vehicle reached them. He was taken away by private transport shortly after 1pm.

After a qualified trauma doctor reported that the woman stuck in Pimper Traverse would need to be extracted by helicopter, the WSAR learnt that the AMS helicopter was busy with another mission.

While waiting for Skymed to complete its other mission, the WSAR ground crews started to converge towards the Suikerbossie parking area.

They departed in the helicopter from the Pinelands rescue base suitably at 1.34pm, Marais said.

The rescue had not been completed at the time of publishing.

IOL