Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Three people have died after sand fell into a trench on Sandown Road in Table View, Cape Town, on Monday night. "Yesterday evening, just after 5pm, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue responded to persons trapped on Sandown road, Table View. Upon arrival, it was found that three persons were trapped in a trench as a result of the walls caving in.

"Fire Services, Metro and other agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to recover the bodies. The bodies of three adult males were eventually recovered and the scene was handed over to SAPS," said the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Road closures were put into place between Sandown Road and Sunningdale Road and between Basil Stone Road and Sandown Road. Roads were on Monday night closed in both directions.

By Tuesday morning, authorities reported that the roads have been reopened for traffic.