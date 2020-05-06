Three more Shoprite stores hit by coronavirus in Cape Town

The ShopriteGroup has confirmed that there have been positive coronavirus cases at its Checkers Kenilworth and Constantia stores, as well as a case at its Shoprite store in Woodstock.

All three stores have since been closed, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said it has brought in a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep-clean the stores and that it has contacted the National Institute of Communicable Diseases as well as the National Department of Health.

An employee-screening programme, supported by the company’s mobile clinic, was immediately put in place. Those who came into contact with the infected people have been placed under self-quarantine for 14 days, the group added.

The Kenilworth Centre shopping complex has also been closed as a precautionary measure.