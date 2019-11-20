Three murder suspects arrested in Hanover Park









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Three murder suspects have been arrested in Hanover Park in two separate incidents. In the early hours this morning, the Philippi head of visible policing, Lieutenant-Colonel Colin Nathan, and his team searched a house in Columbine Place, Hanover Park, in search of a murder suspect, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said. A man had been murdered at about 3.30am on Sunday morning at Athburg Walk in Hanover Park. "The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, chest and buttocks and succumbed to his wounds at the medical facility where he was taken for medical assistance," Van Wyk said. A 30-year-old man was arrested and will be appearing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In an unrelated occurrence, two men, aged 19 and 28, will also be appearing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

At about 4pm on Sunday, a 28-year-old woman got caught in a crossfire at Athburg Walk in Hanover Park, Van Wyk said.

She sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body and died on the scene.

"Rapid action by the police led to the arrest of the two murder suspects. Police are investigating the cases of murder and it is yet to be determined if the incidents were gang-related," Van Wyk said.