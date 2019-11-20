Cape Town – Three murder suspects have been arrested in Hanover Park in two separate incidents.
In the early hours this morning, the Philippi head of visible policing, Lieutenant-Colonel Colin Nathan, and his team searched a house in Columbine Place, Hanover Park, in search of a murder suspect, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.
A man had been murdered at about 3.30am on Sunday morning at Athburg Walk in Hanover Park.
"The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, chest and buttocks and succumbed to his wounds at the medical facility where he was taken for medical assistance," Van Wyk said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and will be appearing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.