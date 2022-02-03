Three murdered in Atlantis in less than 24 hours amid surge in gang violence

Cape Town - Three people have been gunned down in Atlantis in less than 24 hours in what is suspected to be gang related violence. Police confirmed the death of the three victims, aged 19, 20 and 29, in the area in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old man was gunned down on the corners of Fairfield and Enchantres streets in Saxon Sea after 2pm. According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, the victim was shot in his stomach and leg. “He was shot in his stomach and leg. A murder case was opened for investigation.

“The possibility that the motive can be gang related will be investigated. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” he said. A local school, Saxon Sea Primary has offered trauma counselling to any of its pupils who may have been in the vicinity of the shooting incident. Nearly three hours later, a 19-year-old man was gunned down in Acacia Street in Protea Park.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “Atlantis police were called to the crime scene at about 4.45pm where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Atlantis police is investigating a murder case,” police confirmed. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was gunned down in Heathfield Road. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was also declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

“Atlantis police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night in Heathfield Road, Protea Park, Atlantis, where a 29-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded. “A murder case was opened for investigation. “The possibility that the motive can be gang related will be investigated. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incidents are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. A resident in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of safety, told IOL that the shootings in the area were ‘holding people hostage’ in their own homes. “Too many of our youth are dying due to gang violence. The shootings in the area have become unbearable for us. The gangs are holding people hostage in their own homes.

“Our children cannot play outside. Every other week there are funerals,” the resident said. Local ward councillor, Allister Lightburn said: “It is a sad state of affairs of what is happening in Atlantis with the current gang violence, after we had a quiet festive season. “When a community loses young lives to gang violence it robs the community of the next generation of leaders,” he said.