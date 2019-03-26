File Image: SAPS/Twitter.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested after being found in possession of explosives, two stolen motor vehicles, stolen property, and dagga in Khayelitsha near Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said the suspects were arrested on Monday at A3 Mew Way Temporals, temporary location, when members of the Flying Squad received information of possible stolen motor vehicles being stripped at around 2:50 pm.

“They immediately followed it up and on their arrival, some of the men standing by a vehicle saw the police and ran away. The members managed to arrest two males age 30 and 28, and a 23-year-old female,” said Van Wyk in statement.

“Two stolen vehicles were recovered on the scene, a silver Opel Corsa LDV stolen in Bellville South in December 2018, and a maroon Honda Brio hi-jacked in Nyanga in March.”

Van Wyk added that the members searched the house and at the back of the front door they found a cooler bag, containing six explosive liquid sticks, four green detonators and two silicone tubes containing explosives, a silicone gun, and a cellular telephone which they [suspects] cannot account for and dagga.

Once charged the suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates court, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)