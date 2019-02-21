Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack on the occupants of a blue Toyota Corolla on Wednesday night on the bridge in Mew Way, Khayelitsha. "Three males aged 52, 34 and 31 were shot and killed and two males aged 44 and 30 were shot and wounded," police said.

The four male suspects fled in a white Honda Ballade and are yet be arrested.

The possibility that the attack is linked to the taxi industry has not been ruled out by police.

Authorities have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

* This is a developing story

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535



