File picture: SAPS Twitter

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects were arrested by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the killing of Khayelitsha court attorney David Mbazwana, police said. Police said the three, aged 24, 30 and 35, were found in possession of a firearm which had its serial number scraped off. Several rounds of ammunition and drugs were also found in their possession. Police said the suspects would appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old attorney was gunned down in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Mbazwana was at a business premises he owned when the assailants shot him multiple times. He died en route to hospital.

A colleague of Mbazwana told IOL on Monday that there were concerns that his murder was eerily similar to that of prominent attorney Pete Mihalik who represented a number of underworld figures. Mihalik was gunned down inside his Mercedes Benz while dropping his children off at Reddam House school in Green Point in October last year.

Three men are on trial for Mihalik's murder and the evidence presented in court points to a well organised contract killing. In the days leading up to Mihalik's murder the trio contacted each other 84 times, according to cellphone records presented as evidence in the trial.

Mihalik's friend also told IOL that other defence attorneys are fearful that they could be targeted because of the clients they represent.

"The big problem is the same people we represent are now targeting us," the friend, who is also a lawyer, said.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL