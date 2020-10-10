Three teen suspects arrested in connection with Kraaifontein boy’s death

Cape Town - Three suspects, aged 17, 18, and 19, have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy in alleged gang violence in Kraaifontein in Cape Town this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

On Friday, SAPS detectives attached to the anti-gang unit (AGU) conducted a tracing operation in Kraaifontein and Strand, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

"They followed up information regarding suspects wanted for a Kraaifontein attempted murder case, where an 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein," he said.

The boy later died in hospital due to his wounds sustained in the shooting and the case docket was changed to one of murder. The officers subsequently arrested two suspects, aged 17 and 18.

The two were due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder, Van Wyk said.