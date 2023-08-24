Three-year-old girl critically injured after falling from second-storey balcony and landing on vehicle

A three-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell from a second-storey balcony and landed on the windscreen of a vehicle on Thursday.
It is believed that the incident occurred at a block of flats on Voortrekker Road in Parow, Western Cape.
According to ER24 Communications Officer Russel Meiring, ER24 arrived on the scene at 13:22 to find Life Healthcare in attendance.
Local authorities were also on the scene for further investigations.
"It is understood that a three-year-old girl had fallen from a second-storey balcony, landing on the windshield (windscreen) of a vehicle below," said Meiring.
He added that medics found that the girl had sustained several injuries and was in a severe condition.
The medics treated the girl and provided her with advanced life support interventions.
She was then transported to Tygerberg Provincial Hospital for urgent care.
The details surrounding this incident are unknown at this stage.
IOL