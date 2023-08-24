Three-year-old girl critically injured after falling from second-storey balcony and landing on vehicle

A three-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell from a second-storey balcony and landed on the windscreen of a vehicle on Thursday. It is believed that the incident occurred at a block of flats on Voortrekker Road in Parow, Western Cape.

According to ER24 Communications Officer Russel Meiring, ER24 arrived on the scene at 13:22 to find Life Healthcare in attendance. Local authorities were also on the scene for further investigations. "It is understood that a three-year-old girl had fallen from a second-storey balcony, landing on the windshield (windscreen) of a vehicle below," said Meiring.

He added that medics found that the girl had sustained several injuries and was in a severe condition. The medics treated the girl and provided her with advanced life support interventions. She was then transported to Tygerberg Provincial Hospital for urgent care.