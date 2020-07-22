Thugs break in to furniture store and steal flat TV screens

Cape Town - Grassy Park Park SAPS are on the hunt for a gang of brazen thieves who broke into a furniture store just metres away from the police station and stole flat screen TVs on Tuesday. Grassy Park station Commander Colonel Dawood Laing says the crafty thieves arrived at Lewis stores on Victoria Road and removed the security gate. “It was just after 5am when an unknown vehicle arrived at Lewis Stores,” he says. “It was dark at that time and the thieves used chains which they attached to the security gate and then the vehicle.

“They started the vehicle and as they drove, the chains pulled the security gate right off the hinges and came crashing to the ground. As they pulled the gates off the glass doors also came crashing down and officers rushed to the scene.”

Laing says officers working in the community service centre heard a loud crash and ran down Reddy Avenue towards Victoria Road but the thieves were gone.

“It was very quick, they just went in and took eight flat screen TVs valued at R40 000 and fled from the scene.

“It was a very brazen theft and it seems they waited till just after the lockdown curfew to carry out their plans.

“We have registered a housebreaking and theft case and are following up on all leads.

“There is a camera owned by the City of Cape Town in the vicinity and we have made a request for the footage so we can get the registration number. We are calling on anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call Colonel Laing on 082 469 3016.

