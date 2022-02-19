TikTok hacks to try - and TikTok ’hacks’ to avoid
Cape Town - Ah, TikTok. The land of challenges, memes and hacks. Every now and again, we stumble through TikTok hacks. Whether it is a hack to make your cooking more efficient or a beauty hack to get ’whiter’ smile, TikTok (usually) has it all.
But while some TikTok hacks are good and have numerous benefits, there are other TikToks hacks that are better left untouched.
We list TikTok hacks that are good to try as well as TikTok hacks to avoid.
TikToks hacks that actually work
How to find your Wi-Fi password
Hands up if you have forgotten your Wi-Fi password and you don’t have it written down somewhere. Well, here is a hack to find your password in a few easy steps.
@tatechtips WiFi Password: #techtips #tips #hack #howto #learnontiktok #pcgamer #edutok #wifi #pctips #windowstips ♬ original sound - TA TECH TIPS
Sleeping hack
This TikTok video shows how to sleep in two minutes. While the military technique has been around for a while, a TikTok video recently went viral, showing all of us how to sleep a little bit better at night.
@justin_agustin Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes! Insp. AsapSCIENCE on YT #sleep #fallasleep #insomnia #insomniac #learnontiktok #howto ♬ You - Petit Biscuit
Time-saving iPhone hack
iPhone users can rejoice as this new hack shows you how to copy an image or text and send it in a message in no more than three steps.
This hack works on any content you can copy and paste, whether it is a from simple photo or a file attachment.
@howfinity Hidden iPhone TRICK! #iphonetips #iphonetricks #techtok #tech #howto #learnedontiktok ♬ Energy - Instrumental - Slickwidit Productions
TikTok ’hacks’ to avoid
Take caution of FinTok
While TikTok is useful for hacks that make a person’s life slightly easier on a day to day basis, be aware of the financial advice you find on TikTok. You are better off asking for a knowledgeable person on the matter, or if you can, go to a financial adviser.
Decorating furniture with tiles
Covering tables with pieces of tile to create a geometric design has gained momentum on TikTok, but designers urge TikTok users to avoid this trend.
"Tile is an incredibly difficult material for furniture—clunky, heavy, and prone to chips and breaks," said designer Eleanor Trepte.
@babytamago I diiiid it✨ #tiletable #danishpastel #diyhomedecor #fyp #foryoupage #viral #blowthisup #dontletthisflop #gustafwestman #diyhome #pastelaesthetic ♬ doja x calabria - bryce
’Lip-plumping’ tips
I think it goes without saying that we should steer clear of the ’lip-plumping’ hacks that encourage users to chilli oil. It is extremely dangerous and can cause damage to lips, leaving them feeling dry and irritated.
