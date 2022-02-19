TikTok hacks to try - and TikTok ’hacks’ to avoid

Cape Town - Ah, TikTok. The land of challenges, memes and hacks. Every now and again, we stumble through TikTok hacks. Whether it is a hack to make your cooking more efficient or a beauty hack to get ’whiter’ smile, TikTok (usually) has it all. But while some TikTok hacks are good and have numerous benefits, there are other TikToks hacks that are better left untouched.

We list TikTok hacks that are good to try as well as TikTok hacks to avoid. TikToks hacks that actually work How to find your Wi-Fi password

#fallasleep #insomnia #insomniac #learnontiktok #howto ♬ You - Petit Biscuit @justin_agustin Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes! Insp. AsapSCIENCE on YT #sleep Time-saving iPhone hack iPhone users can rejoice as this new hack shows you how to copy an image or text and send it in a message in no more than three steps. This hack works on any content you can copy and paste, whether it is a from simple photo or a file attachment.